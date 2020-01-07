Coal India output to be affected by strike on Wednesday -official
Coal India Ltd's output could be affected by a planned strike on Wednesday, a senior official at the state-run company told Reuters.
Worker unions affiliated to left-wing groups and political parties have called a strike across India on Wednesday to protest over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's policies which they say have hurt the working class. "Production could be adversely affected at some subsidiaries," the senior company official said.
Coal India's December production rose after five straight months of declines, the latter reflecting the heaviest monsoon rains in 25 years, strikes and protests. Gouranga Chatterjee, organizing secretary of the coal workers unions, said production at Coal India would be affected as the striking unions have a sizeable following.
The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, affiliated to Modi's party, is not participating in the strike.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Coal India Ltd
- India
- Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Hemant Soren, who led JMM-Cong alliance, for win in Jharkhand.
What our enemies could not do, is now being done by Narendra Modi to stall our progress: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
PM Narendra Modi should tell country why he is suppressing voice of students and why they are not getting jobs: Rahul Gandhi.
CORRECTED: Union cabinet, chaired by PM Narendra Modi, approves Rs 3,941.35 cr for updating National Population Register, say officials PTI NAB PYKZMN
Union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approves over Rs 8500 crore for updating National Population Register:Officials.