Live the success with an ownership attitude at work

  • Atul Malikram
  • Indore
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 16:15 IST
I have done my duty today, It's none of my concern anymore what a client wants, or demands. I am sorry, I can't give 24 hours of my life to the company, after all, it's not mine, I am just an employee over here.

Many of us, are working with such an attitude but ask yourself is it the right attitude? After all, it's only you who chose such a profession, it's only you who dreamt of working in that company? Do you really think by saying so you are doing justice to the company you're working in, leave the company and ask yourself, are you doing justice to yourself?

Such an attitude shows that you are neither serious for the company nor for yourself. After all, it's your career that gives you name, fame, success, and prosperity, and therefore, you can't get an extraordinary result with an ordinary attitude. Ownership in work is essential.

Don't you know about ownership? Relax, the blog will help you to understand the terminology. So, here we go.

What is Ownership?

Ownership means, 'You don't just talk the talk,' but also 'Walk the walk.' This simply means taking the initiative to bring about a positive result. It means you don't wait for others to act, but you act by yourself to bring a favorable result, as much as the owner of the company would. Simply put, when you own, you become accountable for your own action and equally responsible for the result and with the process you gradually become more than an employee or become an asset for the company because it's you who takes an initiative to make a difference, by taking new challenges and contributing to the success of the company.

Why does it matter?

What does an employee do? He certainly goes with the flow, seeking for his own desire, and eventually contributing minimally towards the organization, but when they take ownership of their work, they unquestionably become more motivated, driven, responsible for the organization, they seek creative and innovative ways for the betterment of the organization. In short, with their positive attitude and leadership qualities, they create a fulfilling working environment for everyone.

It's about to lead, engage, and, achieve

Let me clarify that ownership doesn't involve an individual to fulfill their goals or commitments, it's all about acknowledging that your actions affect other team members' abilities to accomplish their goals. It's about encouraging others to contribute equally to lead a company towards success. In short, company growth and success become a priority for the employee rather than their own personal best interest. Encouraging employees to take ownership is establishing expectations and defining what success looks like. So they can proudly say that they are working in one of the best places.

