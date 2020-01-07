U.S renews warning about threats from Iran to vessels in Gulf

The United States Maritime Administration website has renewed its warning about threats to U.S. commercial vessels from Iran and its proxies in the Gulf and surrounding area.

The notification, valid from Monday to Jan 13., is not substantially different from an initial warning issued on Friday. "There remains the possibility of Iranian action against U.S. maritime interests in the region," both notices said. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Alison Williams)

