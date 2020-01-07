Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, oil cools as anxiety over Mideast recedes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 17:35 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, oil cools as anxiety over Mideast recedes
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

World shares steadied and oil pulled back from multi-month highs on Tuesday after dramatic post-new year moves, as investors judged that prospects of an all-out conflict between the United States and Iran had eased.

After a strong rally, oil gave back some of its gains amid signs that Iran would be unlikely to strike against the United States in a way that would disrupt supplies. Brent crude futures fell 44 cents to $68.48 a barrel, having been as high as $70.74 on Monday, while U.S. crude dropped 34 cents to $62.93.

European equities meanwhile rose as much as 0.7%, tracking similar gains in Asia. Technology stocks were among the top picks in Europe, mirroring trends in the U.S. overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan recouped almost all of Monday's losses. Stock futures for the S&P 500 firmed 0.1%.

"Geopolitical risk has always felt much worse for markets in the heat of the moment than it does in hindsight, but it's always possible that the next one will bring us into a different era," Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said. Risky assets started 2020 on the back foot as Tehran and Washington traded threats after a U.S. airstrike on Baghdad airport killed a top Iranian commander.

On Monday the mood began to calm, helping U.S. shares recover ground. The Dow ended 0.24% higher, the S&P 500 0.35% and the Nasdaq 0.56%. Risk assets continued their rally even as Iran said it was considering 13 scenarios to avenge the killing of General Qassem Soleimani.

Marija Veitmane, a senior strategist at State Street, said she sticks to her expectation of a slight improvement in economic and earnings outlook. "The world is well stocked with oil and can stomach short disruptions, while large U.S. shale production should soften its impact," said Veitmane, brushing aside worries that an oil price spike would dent global growth.

SAFETY PLAYS OUT OF FAVOUR On Tuesday emerging markets, which had been hit hardest by spiking oil prices, bounced back, with stocks up 0.4%.

That left the MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, just 0.5% from a record high. "Markets got a lift from the lack of follow-through (after the airstrike) as yesterday progressed, and by the end of the session had actually staged a reasonable recovery," Reid added.

Safety plays were out of favor, with gold retreating to $1,569.41 an ounce, after scaling a near seven-year peak overnight. Eurozone government bond yields edged up from around three-week lows. The calmer mood also saw the yen lose much of its safe-haven gains, with the dollar bouncing to 108.38 yen from a low of 107.75 hits on Monday.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar drifted off to 96.752 but stayed well above a recent six-month trough of 96.355. The euro and sterling were trading slightly lower ahead of this week's vote in Britain's parliament on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's European Union withdrawal deal.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, broke above $8,000 overnight and is up 13% since the U.S. drone attack in Iraq last week. Though it is not seen as a safe-haven asset given its wild swings, the surge has coincided with the equities sell-off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Tai Tzu looking forward to exciting battle against Sindhu in PBL

World number 2 shuttler Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei finds the format of the Premier Badminton League exciting as she looks forward to locking swords against world champion Indian P V Sindhu in the cash-rich tournament. Asian Games gold m...

DTH/cable bills may fall by up to 14 pc post Trai's amendments: Icra

Trais amendments to the new regulatory framework for cable and broadcasting services could potentially lower DTHcable bills by up to 14 per cent from the present levels, rating agency Icra said on Tuesday. Last week, the broadcast regulator...

Sebi comes out with system audit framework for exchanges, clearing corp

In order to keep pace with the technological advancements in the securities market, Sebi on Tuesday came out with new framework on system audit for market infrastructure institutions MIIs, stock exchanges, clearing corporations and deposito...

Fight between left, right shouldn't take place on university campuses, says Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday condemned the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU, saying that fighting between left and right wings should not take place on the campuses of educational institutions. I condemn the viol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020