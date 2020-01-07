ICSI to open 10 international offices next year

Institute of Company Secretaries of India is planning to open international offices in at least 10 countries next year, ICSI president Ranjeet Pandey said on Tuesday. With more company secretaries moving to various countries, there was need for more International offices abroad, he told reporters here.

The institute has two overseas branches at present and plans to open an office in London in the near future, Pandey said. ICSI will first enter into memorandums of understanding with similar institutes in other countries and would open offices in a phased manner, he said.

Pandey, here to attend the Convocation-2019 of the Southern Region, said the institute has entered into an agreement with Bharathiar University here for awarding university toppers in the commerce stream with ICSI Signature Award and certificate.PTI NVM BN BN.

