Flexi Personal Loan from Bajaj Finserv is your ideal partner to finance higher education

As fees at premier educational institutions, both in India and abroad, continue to inch skywards, education loans have become indispensable to those who wish to pursue higher education.

  Updated: 07-01-2020 18:26 IST
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As fees at premier educational institutions, both in India and abroad, continue to inch skywards, education loans have become indispensable to those who wish to pursue higher education. That said, an article published in The Times of India in 2019 indicates that banks are reluctant to offer loans in the sub-Rs 4 lakh bracket. Higher-ticket loans are offered more willingly, but these require collateral.

To side-step this catch-22 situation and avail financing on simple terms, consider a Bajaj Finserv Flexi Loan instead of an education or student loan. The advantage here is that since it is a personal loan for education, you do not need to pledge an asset. Further, you benefit from flexi money features that allow you to borrow on the go. Read on to know how you can upskill yourself and put your best foot forward in 2020 with a Flexi Personal Loan for Higher Education offered by Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Limited:

Get access to funds up to Rs 25 lakh through simple eligibility terms To obtain an education loan for studies abroad with Flexi Loan facilities from Bajaj Finserv, in either your parents' or your name, you must meet basic eligibility criteria. You must be:

* Between 25 and 55 years of age * A salaried employee, working at an MNC or a public/private company

* An Indian resident living in a city belonging to the approved list Once you meet these terms you need to support your application with only the basic KYC and financial documents to obtain a higher education loan of up to Rs 25 lakh.

These straightforward terms are in contrast to those listed out by regular education loan lenders, where merit, institute, and course-based criteria must be met. Even once you do, the average ticket size of the education loan is likely to be only Rs 9.02 lakh. Opt for a source of instant finance

Along with helping you upskill yourself through a course of your choice, be it a science or vocational programme, Bajaj Finserv Flexi Personal Loan for Higher Education gives you the means to tackle unforeseen expenses. Here you get approved for a sanction of up to Rs 25 lakh, from which you can borrow on the go. The best part is that you can access the money instantly, in that you can initiate withdrawals multiple times, without additional documentation. Once you place a withdrawal request, the amount is disbursed to your account.

Keep the loan within your budget with easy repayment options When you apply for a Bajaj Finserv Flexi Loan, you are charged interest on the amount withdrawn only, at the personal loan interest rate applicable for loans with flexi money facilities. You can plan for repayment by using Bajaj Finserv suite of online calculators and split the cost of higher education over a tenor of up to 60 months.

Bring plans to fruition quickly with swift loan disbursal College application procedures are time-sensitive matters and thankfully, with a Bajaj Finserv Flexi Loan, you can obtain financing when you need it, before or after securing admission. In fact, on submitting the loan application, you get approval in five minutes and on document verification, you benefit from 24-hour loan disbursal.

So, what are you waiting for? On shortlisting courses you'd like to enrol for in 2020, request financing right away. Plan for repayment by accounting for the loan interest rates and charges applicable on Flexi Loans and then apply by filling a short online form. You can also get in touch with the Bajaj Finserv customer care team for assistance, or check your pre-approved offer online for instant financing via a customised deal.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

