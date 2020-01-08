Left Menu
Development News Edition

ClimaCell Announces Collaboration With Google Cloud on Weather Forecasting With 5X Jump in Resolution Starting in India

  • PTI
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 10:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 10:09 IST
ClimaCell Announces Collaboration With Google Cloud on Weather Forecasting With 5X Jump in Resolution Starting in India

BOSTON, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClimaCell, a weather technology company based in Boston, announced today a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud to deliver free access to high fidelity weather forecasting models in geographies that currently lack such services. The models' outputs will be made accessible through Google Cloud's public dataset program.

ClimaCell is committed to making critical data free and accessible, fostering innovation. Starting in India, ClimaCell's models will be available to the general public, including developers, scientists and business users alike.

The ClimaCell Bespoke Atmospheric Model ("CBAM") feeds from its proprietary "Weather-of-Things™" inputs, which add millions of new observations that have not been previously used for weather forecasting. From wireless signals to cars sensors, ClimaCell leverages the connected world to bridge the large sensing gap and to help improve forecasting anywhere in the world.

Until today, the developing world had to rely on weather forecast generated by global models with course resolution and lower refresh time. Now with CBAM, ClimaCell and Google Cloud will bring high resolution and refresh time to levels exceeding mesoscale models in developed countries, beginning in India. CBAM India applications are of high impact and broad—from the ability to predict flood events to optimizing farmers and enterprise decisions.

As the world's first cloud-native Numerical Weather Prediction model, CBAM uses Google Cloud Platform to reach unprecedented scale and provide unprecedented flexibility. Google Cloud will contribute cloud resources to support the massive computational effort associated with running such a high performance model.

CBAM India will be provided at 2km resolution and 15-minute timestep, and will provide a 48-hour forecast. This model will serve as the foundation for a new generation of environmental prediction models, such as floods, air quality and more.

CBAM India will be available through the Google Cloud Public Datasets program under the name: ClimaCell - CBAM India Weather Forecasts. ClimaCell plans to provide free access to new CBAM domains in more geographies in the near future and to foster economic development and increase safety.

Shimon Elkabetz, CEO and Co-Founder of ClimaCell: "For the first time in history, a private company is offering a full-blown operational numerical weather prediction model for an entire country, working continuously and providing high resolution forecasts for up to 48 hours ahead. Not only is it an historical milestone, we are providing it completely free of charge. We invite others to join us in making weather data free and accessible for everyone".

About ClimaCell

ClimaCell is revolutionizing weather forecasting by providing the accuracy and reliability that weather-sensitive industries need to succeed in the 21st century.

Unique to the weather industry, ClimaCell fuses a proprietary big data collection and analysis platform with exclusive modelling techniques to create MicroWeather OS - an array of products that are providing clients hyper local weather data and invaluable business insights to create the best weather intelligence engine for businesses.

ClimaCell's patented MicroWeather technology engine is powered by Weather of Things data - wireless signals, connected cars, airplanes, drones and IoT devices. This data is combined with proprietary AI-driven models to help industries such as aviation, construction, energy, on-demand, outdoor events, transportation, UAS and utilities to make better decisions that impact everything from operational efficiency to profitability, safety and the bottom line.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Verhaeghe hat trick highlights Lightning rout of Canucks

Six different players scored in Tampa Bays six-goal second period, Carter Verhaeghe tallied his first career hat trick and the Lightning routed the visiting Vancouver Canucks 9-2 on Tuesday night. Tampa Bay tied its franchise record for goa...

Iranian official: All on board Ukrainian plane killed

Tehran, Jan 8 AP A Ukrainian airplane carrying at least 170 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehrans main airport, killing all onboard, state TV reported. The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airpor...

India advises its nationals to 'avoid non-essential travel to Iraq'

Hours after missile attacks targetted two military bases in Iraq, India on Wednesday issued a travel advisory for its nationals, advising them to avoid all non-essential travel to the Middle East country, in view of the prevailing situation...

DGCA asks airlines to be vigilant in airspace over Iran, Iraq, Gulf of Oman, waters of Persian Gulf

The DGCA on Wednesday asked Indian airline companies to remain vigilant and take all precautions in airspace over Iran, Iraq, Gulf of Oman and waters of Persian Gulf, hours after a Ukrainian International airlines carrying 180 passengers cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020