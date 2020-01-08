Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazfit T-Rex a Smartwatch Designed for Outdoor Challenge to Unveil in CES 2020

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lasvegas
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 10:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 10:44 IST
Amazfit T-Rex a Smartwatch Designed for Outdoor Challenge to Unveil in CES 2020

An Affordable Military Certified Outdoor Smartwatches

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huami (NYSE: HMI), one of the world's largest wearables company[1], unveils its impressive T-Rex outdoor smartwatch series at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES 2020) in Las Vegas, as the 7th series of Amazfit smartwatch adding to its sports, style and basic smartwatch line-ups. Featuring a durable design and performance, as well as a wide range of sports and fitness functions, the military certified T-Rex raises the bar for the smart wearables industry.

One of the Most Affordable Military Certified Outdoor Smartwatches on the Market

Designed for the most adventurous and urban-outdoor enthusiasts, the highly durable polymer body with its reliable design allows Amazfit T-Rex to match the harshest of environments. Certified of the United States Department of Defense, it has passed 12 regulations of the military-standard (MIL-STD-810G) quality test.

Amazfit T-Rex features a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen with an "always on display" function and a resolution of 360x360 pixels. Amazfit T-Rex also delivers an impressive 20-day battery life*. Complete with a GPS + GLONASS with 20-hour* continuous working time.

Features to unleash potential

The Amazfit T-Rex features 14 sports modes, by tracking the performance in various fitness. Its 5ATM water resistant design also allows users to advance activities under water. Equipped with BioTracker™ PPG optical sensor, T-Rex supports all-day heart rate monitoring and provides rapid heart rate alerts, keeping users updated with information on the heart health.

Amazfit Bip S - Step into a colorful life Huami Amazfit innovations have been extended to Bip S, which also debuted at CES 2020. Amazfit Bip S now integrates Huami-PAI, a revolutionary indicator of personal activity - featuring a colorful transflective display, 30g ultra lightweight design and 5 ATM water resistance, complete with a battery life of up to 40 days* and built-in GPS.

Pricing and availability

• Amazfit T-Rex will be available in January 2020, and the suggested retail price is USD139.9

• Amazfit Bip S is expected to be available in Feb, 2020

For press kit and high-resolution product images, please download from: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1dz2DdkDECoHQtdX_dKISdWtWV7yCYHOK

[1] According to the Frost & Sullivan Report, in 2018, Huami has become the world's largest smart wearable devices manufacturer in terms of volume.

* Tests conducted in-lab, battery life may vary according to test conditions and usage

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1062776/Huami.jpg

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Verhaeghe hat trick highlights Lightning rout of Canucks

Six different players scored in Tampa Bays six-goal second period, Carter Verhaeghe tallied his first career hat trick and the Lightning routed the visiting Vancouver Canucks 9-2 on Tuesday night. Tampa Bay tied its franchise record for goa...

Iranian official: All on board Ukrainian plane killed

Tehran, Jan 8 AP A Ukrainian airplane carrying at least 170 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehrans main airport, killing all onboard, state TV reported. The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airpor...

India advises its nationals to 'avoid non-essential travel to Iraq'

Hours after missile attacks targetted two military bases in Iraq, India on Wednesday issued a travel advisory for its nationals, advising them to avoid all non-essential travel to the Middle East country, in view of the prevailing situation...

DGCA asks airlines to be vigilant in airspace over Iran, Iraq, Gulf of Oman, waters of Persian Gulf

The DGCA on Wednesday asked Indian airline companies to remain vigilant and take all precautions in airspace over Iran, Iraq, Gulf of Oman and waters of Persian Gulf, hours after a Ukrainian International airlines carrying 180 passengers cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020