Lukewarm response to trade unions' bandh call

The nationwide strike called by trade unions on Wednesday evoked a lukewarm response in Lucknow as life was normal during morning hours. Usual traffic was seen on the main thoroughfares of the state capital and shops and business establishments opened at their usual time.

Most of the schools, colleges and other educational institutions as well as offices reported normal attendance. Reports from districts were awaited.

Members of 10 central trade unions went on a one-day nationwide strike on Wednesday against the "anti-labour" policies of the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.