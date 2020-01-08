ASM Forays Into Executive Education - Prakash Bakshi Ex-Chairman of NABARD to Spearhead the Initiative

- Short-term courses in Finance, Business Strategy, Negotiation, and Disruptive Strategy in blended learning mode and tightly integrated with HBS Online and IIMBx will be offered

MUMBAI and PUNE, India, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASM Group of Institutes that offers learning options from KG to Ph.D, today announced its foray into executive education with a new unit and Prakash Bakshi, ex-Chairman of NABARD, spearheading it. The unit will operate out of its new office in Mumbai which is already functional with talent being added gradually. Under this initiative ASM will offer a vast variety of courses including Banking and Finance, Business Analytics, Enterprise Management, Human Capital Management, Logistics Management etc. and all the courses will have interactive online lessons with weekly assignments complemented by 5 hours in-class sessions every Saturday conducted by ASM's senior faculty. Enrolment for these short-term courses spanning between 3-8 weeks is now open. On successful course completion, applicants will receive a certificate from ASM Group of Institutes, HBS online and IIMBx.

Announcing the foray, Dr. Sandeep Pachpande, Chairman, ASM Group, said, "Instead of approaching executive education as a cursory extension of our regular courses, we chose a path that requires investment and the right experts/expertise backing it. Am sure under the able guidance of Prakash Bakshi, the foray will grow from strength to strength. The biggest advantage for those enrolling into our executive education courses is the tight integration with HBS Online and IIMBx. Our goal is to set up separate centres for executive education in major cities of India in a phased manner once the initial foundation is laid."

In his comments, Dr. Prakash Bakshi, Advisor and Head - ASM's executive education, said, "Though bandied about and offered by as many B-schools, the quality of executive education on offer leaves a lot to be desired and also comes up wanting in many areas due to the rapid changes in the business landscape in the past few years. We have chosen to be careful in getting our approach right and will be taking a gradual step by step to ensure what we offer is comparable to the best and significantly enhances not just the learning but the career value of the enrolled applicant."

About ASM Group of Institutes:

Established in 1983, the ASM Group of Institutes, offers learning options from KG to Ph.D. It has persistently turned out well-rounded professionals, who have gone on to become leaders in their spheres. ASM's IBMR has been consistently ranked amongst the top B-schools in India and is known for its consistent calendar of events that imbues students with unmatchable industry experience/exposure. It boasts of state-of-the-art infrastructure - wi-fi enabled campuses, sporting facilities, well-stocked libraries, computer centers, and classrooms equipped with the latest technology. ASM placement cell has a stellar track record - 55,000+ alumni working with top-notch MNCs in India and abroad. Do visit to know more on www.asmedu.org.

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.