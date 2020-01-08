Left Menu
Strike affects mining activities in Jharkhand, say trade

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  Updated: 08-01-2020 12:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 12:19 IST
Strike affects mining activities in Jharkhand, say trade

Mining activities in Jharkhand were affected due to the general strike on Wednesday, claimed trade union leaders, even as officials asserted that situation was normal in the sector. The strike, however, did not impact normal life in the state with public transport plying as usual and markets and other commercial establishments operating normally.

Rashtriya Colliery Mazdoor Sangh leader A K Jha claimed that workers did not turn up for duty affecting mining activities in the state. Dismissing the claim, officials said there was no impact of the strike in the sector.

"There is no impact of the strike. Mining and dispatch work are going on and employees have reported to duty as any other day," Bharat Coking Coal Ltd Chairman-cum-Managing Director P M Prasad told reporters in Dhanbad. A senior Central Coalfields official also said there was no impact as production and transport activities were functioning normally at its facilities.

The strike has been called by trade unions INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC, along with various sectoral independent federations and associations..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

