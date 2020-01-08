Strike evokes little response in Uttarakhand

The countrywide strike by trade unions evoked little response in Uttarakhand on Wednesday even as their affiliates staged a dharna at the inter-state bus terminal here. Slogan-shouting unionists sat on a dharna inside the ISBT premises as a token of support to the strike but movement of buses remained largely unaffected, the Divisional Manager's office here said.

Banking services in the state also remained unaffected as most banks functioned as usual. "It is business as usual at our bank," the branch manager of a leading bank in the city said.

