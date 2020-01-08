Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors pause equity selling as fears of immediate Iran-U.S. escalation abate

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 15:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 14:57 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors pause equity selling as fears of immediate Iran-U.S. escalation abate
Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares fell on Wednesday and U.S. equity futures pointed to weakness on Wall Street after Iran's attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq, but earlier sharp market moves were starting to fade as fears abated that the raid would lead to an immediate military escalation.

Hopes grew the United States would stop short of strong retaliation after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted "All is well!", and "So far, so good!". Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also tweeted that the Iranians "do not seek escalation or war".

Futures for the S&P500, down almost 2% at one point, were trading just 0.10% lower by 0830 GMT, while Asian equities closed off their lows and Japan's safe-haven yen stabilized. Oil remained around 1% higher while gold held at new seven-year highs after the missile attack on the Ain Al-Asad airbase and another in Erbil in Iraq, hours after the funeral of an Iranian commander who was killed by a U.S. drone strike last week.

A U.S. official said the United States was not aware of any casualties from the strikes. Trump is expected to make a statement later on Wednesday. "The live situation was optically quite dramatic but the important thing to focus on is the no-human-casualty dimension which gives ample space to de-escalate the situation," said Salman Ahmed, chief investment strategist at Lombard Odier Investment Managers.

"The Trump factor is the random factor but what's visible is that no one wants war and that's what markets are focusing on." A pan-European equity index opened 0.5% lower though it remains just 1.2% off record highs hit at the end of 2019, its losses limited by a half-percent gain in energy shares . MSCI's index of global equities pulled back 0.2% .

Futures for all three U.S. indexes were lower but they had clawed back most of their earlier falls . Asian losses were greater, with Chinese shares closing more than 1% lower, Japan's Nikkei losing 1.6% and an MSCI ex-Japan Asian benchmark falling 0.6%.

Some reckon markets are now in wait-and-see mode, with a hawkish statement from Trump or more attacks by Iran the likely driver of the next stage of the risk selloff. "If you see U.S. treasuries rallying a bit this morning, expect them to rally quite a bit further should there be a forceful response from the United States, which I'd imagine there would be...from a market perspective I think this one could run and run," Rob Carnell, Asia-Pacific chief economist at ING in Singapore.

The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes stood at 1.7951, down from a U.S. close of 1.825% on Tuesday, but well off session lows around 1.705%. German 10-year yields were at minus 0.287% versus an earlier low of minus 0.299% U.S. 10-year Treasury futures had earlier peaked at their highest level since November, and were last up 0.18%.

On currency markets, the attacks had sent the yen spiraling to three-month highs beyond 107.7 per dollar but gave up all those gains to trade flat at 108.4. Another safe-haven currency, the Swiss franc, also gave up knee-jerk gains. "If the market was really worried that the end of the world was nigh, dollar/yen would have collapsed, and that's clearly not been the case," said Stuart Oakley, global head of flow FX at Nomura in Singapore.

The euro was 0.2 weaker, buying $1.1137 and the dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was flat lower at 97.0. The buying of gold and oil also eased as the trading session wore on - global benchmark Brent crude futures which had shot $70 per dollar to their highest since mid-September, were last up 0.5% at $68.1 per barrel.

Gold which earlier brushed through $1,600 an ounce, eased to $1,582. Lombard Odier's Ahmed said he had not reduced equity holdings overall but had increased exposure to energy stocks.

"We adopted a long oil hedge to the portfolio and we are maintaining that... oil may be one market that's not reflecting geopolitical risks."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Iran oil minister says oil price hike benefits Tehran - ISNA

Iran is benefiting from rising oil prices, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying by the semi-official ISNA news agency on Wednesday following Tehrans missile attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq.The trend of oil prices is up a...

UPDATE 2-Greggs staff to cash in on UK vegan sausage roll success

British bakery operator Greggs said it will pay staff a special bonus after what the CEO described as a phenomenal year that included the launch of a vegan-friendly sausage roll and higher-than-expected profits.Greggs, present in more than ...

Plea in Delhi HC claims SRB meetings not being held regularly

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the AAP governments stand on a plea claiming that meetings of Sentence Review Board SRB are not being held every quarter despite judicial orders to do so. Justice A K Chawla asked the Delhi governmen...

Bollywood A-lister backs protesting students, faces boycott calls

A top Indian actress who joined students protesting against the government drew calls on social media on Wednesday for a boycott of her upcoming film, as well as praise for being a rare Bollywood A-lister to stand up against a crackdown on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020