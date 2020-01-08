Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lufthansa says halts overflying Iran and Iraq

  • PTI
  • |
  • Frankfurtammain
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 15:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 15:22 IST
Lufthansa says halts overflying Iran and Iraq

Frankfurt, Jan 8 (AFP) German airline giant Lufthansa said Wednesday it would not overfly Iran and Iraq "until further notice", after Tehran launched missiles at US bases in Iraq.

"We are no longer overflying Iran and Iraq until further notice," a Lufthansa spokesman told AFP, adding that Wednesday's daily Frankfurt-Tehran flight was cancelled, while Saturday's twice-weekly service to northern Iraqi city Erbil would also not depart. (AFP) SCY

SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Iran state media claims 80 Americans killed by missiles

Tehran, Jan 8 AFP Iranian state television claimed that Wednesday missile strikes on bases in Iraq killed 80 Americans, in a report citing what it called an informed Revolutionary Guards source. Iran launched 22 missiles overnight at the Ir...

Malaysia ex-PM 'sought Abu Dhabi royal's help over scandal'

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 8 AFP Malaysias disgraced ex-leader Najib Razak allegedly sought help from Abu Dhabis crown prince to conceal wrongdoing linked to a multi-billion-dollar graft scandal, recordings released Wednesday by investigators showed...

Cong working committee likely to meet Saturday to discuss students' protests, violence in JNU

The Congress Working Committee under the chairmanship of Sonia Gandhi is likely to meet on Saturday to discuss the partys strategy and the political situation arising out of the students protests and violence in the JNU campus. According to...

Iran oil minister says oil price hike benefits Tehran - ISNA

Iran is benefiting from rising oil prices, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying by the semi-official ISNA news agency on Wednesday following Tehrans missile attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq.The trend of oil prices is up a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020