Lufthansa says halts overflying Iran and Iraq

Frankfurt, Jan 8 (AFP) German airline giant Lufthansa said Wednesday it would not overfly Iran and Iraq "until further notice", after Tehran launched missiles at US bases in Iraq.

"We are no longer overflying Iran and Iraq until further notice," a Lufthansa spokesman told AFP, adding that Wednesday's daily Frankfurt-Tehran flight was cancelled, while Saturday's twice-weekly service to northern Iraqi city Erbil would also not depart. (AFP) SCY

