Ramco Systems stock up 4 pc on securing deal from Australian university

Shares of Ramco Systems on Wednesday rose by 4 per cent after the company said it has secured a multi-million-dollar global payroll and workforce management deal from a leading Australian university. The scrip jumped 3.68 per cent to close at Rs 171.80 on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 8.29 per cent to Rs 179.45.

On the NSE, it advanced 4 per cent to close at Rs 171.70. With this win, Ramco will expand its foothold in the higher education vertical which is witnessing good demand for HR and payroll transformation, the company said in a BSE filing.

Ramco will partner with a leading global consulting firm to implement its multi-country payroll solution while will also offer workforce management solution in partnership with an Australian headquartered cloud-based workforce management provider, the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.