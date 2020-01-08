Left Menu
Meet with Thackeray laid down roadmap for economy: Hindujas

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 16:57 IST
The meeting of top industrialists with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday laid down the roadmap for the state's economy, according to Gopichand Hinduja, co-chairman of Hinduja Group and group chairman Ashok Hinduja. During the interaction, Thackeray assured India Inc.

leaders that the government would create such an industry- friendly environment in the state that the thought of investing outside the state would never cross their minds. "Thackeray's blueprint had a clear emphasis on building more industrial units, upgrading health and education facilities, and boosting tourism to create more jobs, coupled with policy-friendly governance to increase the ease of doing business," the Hindujas said in a statement on Wednesday.

"It was really a memorable meeting with the CM for he clearly laid down the vision and roadmap for the state to be a one trillion dollar economy so that India achieves the 5 trillion dollar economy target," they said. Thackeray's blue print emphasised on building more industry, upgrade health and education facilities, giving boost to tourism in order to create more jobs coupled with policy friendly governance to increase ease of doing business, the Hindujas, who were present at the interaction, said.

"The single most important business friendly message to all of us he gave withhumility was to consider hat this is our own government and the one that listens to us," they said. PTI MR VT VT VT.

