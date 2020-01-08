Left Menu
Your-Space Provides Premier Hostel Experience to PhD Students at IIT-Mumbai

Your-Space, India’s premier hostel brand associates with IIT-Mumbai to offer students elite housing facilities

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

In a first of its kind partnership; Your-Space, a student co-living brand and IIT-Mumbai announce an association to deliver world-class housing facilities students. The hostel brand is set to open its doors to 80 Ph.D. students on 7th January 2020.

Every year, IIT-Mumbai experiences an influx of students from cities all across the country and this INI (Institute of National Importance) houses them on campus. Your-Space aims at elevating the hostel experience by providing facilities and services that create a jovial atmosphere. This move by the co-living brand will help IIT-Mumbai in refining the overall student life during their time at the Institute.

Commenting on this association, Nidhi Kumra, CEO and Co-founder, Your-Space said, “We are delighted to join hands with IIT-Mumbai and explore new grounds by being the first co-living facility to be allowed to help improve the housing facilities on campus. IIT-Mumbai is already one of the top Institutes in the country and we would like to reinforce and improve their status by providing living facilities to match the educational facilities.”

One of the students said, “I am thrilled to be one of the initial students to have opted live in Your-Spaces’ new hostel. It is a step in a new direction for IIT-Mumbai and I am privileged to be a part of it.”

An IIM – Cambridge - Oxford alumni initiative, Your-Space is a built-to-suit student housing facility that offers top-class accommodation. Your Space fosters holistic living through carefully chosen facilities and services by creating a jovial atmosphere. The company stands out in the cluttered paying guests and hostel rooms market by introducing the use of paperless technology to store data, biometric access that enhances safety and security, laundry services and multi-cuisine menu to suit the individual palate of the students. They are currently located across 7 cities at 21 places and aim to grow by crossing the mark of 75,000 beds across India.

About Your-Space Launched in 2016, Your-Space provides students with their very own space where they can develop into responsible adults. The hostel facilities provide services like safety, security, medical convenience, air conditioning, Wi-Fi, well established kitchen, laundry services, proximity to major markets and also have clean furniture, beddings, walk-in closets along with personal washrooms for the students to have a hassle free academic life. The jovial atmosphere helps in community building within the hostels via recreation rooms within the premises. The brand is also on panel with institutes of repute to offer housing solutions to its students.

Your-Space has raised over two million dollars in funding from angels and individual investors till date. Website link www.your-space.in.

