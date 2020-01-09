Serum Institute launches new rotavirus vaccine to prevent diarrhoea

Vaccine major Serum Institute on Thursday said it has launched a new variant of its WHO prequalified rotavirus vaccine Rotasiil, called Rotasiil - Liquid. Available in a single dose tube, Rotasiil - Liquid can be directly administered in 2 ml dose orally, thus saving time as well as cold chain space. It can be stored at 2-8 degrees Celsius for up to 24 months, Serum Institute of India said in a statement.

Rotavirus is a very contagious virus that causes diarrhoea. Rotasiil - Liquid will be available across domestic and international markets. The initial production aim of the vaccine is around 25-30 million doses per annum, which will be augmented to over 80 million doses per annum, it added.

"The new launch will propel us towards improving the health of our children and reduce hospitalization and conditions related with diarrhea such as malnutrition, delayed physical and mental development amongst children," Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla said. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 215,000 children under five years of age die each year from vaccine preventable rotavirus infection globally, the statement said.

In India, rotavirus diarrhoea is among the top ten causes of child morbidity and mortality in children, killing around 47,100 children under five years of age, it added.

