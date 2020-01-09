Education and sustainability to be focus areas for M3M Foundation in 2020: Dr Payal Kanodia

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Jan 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): M3M Foundation has been working tirelessly to bring a change in society and ensure its holistic growth and development. The Foundation strongly believes that education and skill development are potent tools to bring about a positive change in society.

M3M Foundation has earlier undertaken initiatives including the tree plantation, intervention in health and infrastructural development. It has also been involved in providing medical facilities in remote areas and providing relief packages to cyclone-affected areas. It has also taken many initiatives in the education sector such as distributing scholarships and opening computer centers to provide vocational training to underprivileged. Dr Payal Kanodia, Trustee of M3M Foundation gives an insight into the plans of the Foundation in 2020.

"In 2020, we will strongly focus on education, skill development, and environmental conservation. We believe that children are the future of a nation; therefore, we will be identifying areas where schools require infrastructural development including smart classes, hygienic washrooms, playgrounds, clean drinking water, well-equipped computer lab, and many other facilities. This will ensure much-desired improvement in the quality of education," said Dr Kanodia. M3M Foundation also intends to install refrigerators at Rain Baseras to provide food security and also run a major clothes donation drive at Delhi-NCR to aid marginalized section of the society.

In the area of environment, the key highlight of the year would be '13 Billion Trees Champaign' that will create awareness about the benefits of afforestation and conservation of the environment. In the education sector, one of the major challenges in school education is a high dropout rate. Dr Kanodia added that the Foundation aims to decrease the dropout rate by involving various stakeholders of the system such as students, parents, teachers, and community members.

The interaction would help us understand the hurdles and find out the way to deal with them. The foundation would also expand its scholarship distribution program to enable meritorious students to continue their education. The marginalized section of the society such as security guards, drivers would also be covered under this program.

Another the programme being implemented for children of labourers is iLead, in collaboration with Aide et Action, an international NGO. The objective of the program is to promote livelihood education among youth from underprivileged families and those with low educational qualifications through vocational training.

The Foundation also plans to come up with a sports academy and a library at Gurugram catering to the underprivileged section of society. The Foundation will be working with various stakeholders to usher in a sustainable society which provides equal opportunities for all to prosper.

