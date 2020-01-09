Left Menu
Development News Edition

'World Bank lowers Pakistan's growth rate at 2.4 per cent'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 15:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 15:35 IST
'World Bank lowers Pakistan's growth rate at 2.4 per cent'
Representative image Image Credit: www.worldbank.org

The World Bank has lowered Pakistan's growth rate projections for the current fiscal year and next two years owing to the continuation of tight monetary policy and fiscal consolidation coupled with external factors. In its latest report "2020 Global Economic Prospects" released on Wednesday, the global lender forecast Pakistan's current year growth rate at 2.4 per cent -- about 0.3 per cent lower than its estimates of June 2019 -- before touching 3 per cent next fiscal year and 3.9 per cent in fiscal year 2022, according to a report in Dawn news.

"Pakistan's growth is expected to rise to 3 per cent in the next fiscal year after bottoming out at 2.4 per cent in FY2019-20, which ends June 30," the World Bank said, adding that macroeconomic adjustment in the country including a continuation of tight monetary policy and fiscal consolidation is expected to continue. The lower growth rate forecast is generally in line with a similar (0.2 percent) decline in global growth rate during the current year and a 1.5 percent decline in the South Asian region.

While growth in Bangladesh is projected to remain above 7 percent through the forecast horizon, "growth in Pakistan is projected to languish at 3 percent or less through 2020 as macroeconomic stabilization efforts weigh on activity". The bank said the growth had decelerated in the country to an estimated 3.3 percent in FY2018-19, reflecting a broad-based weakening in domestic demand.

"Significant depreciation of the Pakistani rupee (the nominal effective exchange rate depreciated about 20 percent over the past year) resulted in inflationary pressures. Monetary policy tightening in response to elevated inflation restricted access to credit. The government retrenched, curtailing public investment, to deal with large twin deficits and low international reserves," it said. Also progress in fiscal consolidation has broadly weakened. Pakistan's budget deficit rose more sharply than expected. Contributing factors were a shortfall in revenue collection, combined with a sizable increase in interest payments.

The regional outlook for 2020 has deteriorated recently, and risks are tilted to the downside. Financial sector weakness will likely weigh on activity unless balance sheet vulnerabilities are addressed. Although recent tensions between India and Pakistan have abated, a reescalation would damage confidence and weigh on investment in the region. For countries with elevated debt levels and large current account deficits like Pakistan and Sri Lanka, an unexpected tightening in global financing conditions could sharply raise borrowing costs and lead to stops in capital inflows.

Growth in the region is expected to rise to 5.5 percent in 2020, assuming a modest rebound in domestic demand and as economic activity benefits from policy accommodation in India and Sri Lanka and improved business confidence and support from infrastructure investments in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, reported Dawn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Nominations for Ghana Rugby Board positions extended to Jan 15

The Ghana Rugby Football Union GhanaRugby.org has announced that nominations for Board positions have been extended to 15 January 2020 ahead of a critical Special Elective General Meeting SGM of the Union that was forced by the announcement...

Pak family court issues notice to ex-ISI chief on plea filed by wife

A family court in Pakistan has issued a notice to former Inter-Services Intelligence ISI chief Lieutenant General Retd Zaheerul Islam, on a petition filed by Pakistan Peoples Party PPP leader Palwasha Zai Khan, who claims to be his wife and...

Mali attack: 20 people including UN peacekeepers wounded in rocket attack

Twenty people were wounded on Thursday in northern Malis restive Kidal region, including 18 U.N. peacekeepers, in a rocket attack on a military base for U.N., French and Malian forces, a U.N. spokesman said.Six of the peacekeepers from the ...

PM meets economists, experts ahead of Budget

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held discussion on the state of economy with economists, sector experts and successful young entrepreneurs at the Niti Aayog, and promised to take both short-term and long-term measures to revive gro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020