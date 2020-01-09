Left Menu
Odisha approves 3 investment proposals worth Rs 17,833 crore

  PTI
  • |
  Bhubaneswar
  • |
  Updated: 09-01-2020 17:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 17:03 IST
The Odisha government on Thursday approved three major investment proposals worth Rs 17,833 crore with the potential to create 6,539 new jobs as part of efforts to boost industrialization and propel employment opportunities. The High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik further strengthened Odishas predominance in the core sectors of steel, aluminum, and thermal power by approving a proposal each in these sectors, Industries, and Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra said.

Among the projects approved by the HLCA was a proposal of Hindalco Industries Ltd for setting up a two million tonne per annum (MTPA) alumina refinery unit at Kansariguda in Rayagada district with a total investment of Rs 8,000 crore, the minister said. The proposed unit will have the potential to provide employment to about 4,250 people, he said.

It also approved a proposal of NTPC for expansion of thermal power plant capacity of Talcher Thermal Power Station located at Talcher in Angul district with an additional investment of Rs 7698.46 crore. A proposal of Rungta Mines Limited (RML) to expand its Integrated Steel Plant from 0.27 MTPA to 0.9 MTPA capacity at Kamanda in the Sundargarh district with a total investment of Rs 2,135 crore was also cleared by the HLCA.

The proposed expansion is expected to provide additional employment of 2,289 people, he said. The chief minister also took stock of the follow up of investment intents received during the Make in Odisha (MIO) conclaves held in 2016 and 2018, an official said.

The Make in Odisha Conclaves held in 2016 and 2018 have been able to attract huge investments to the tune of Rs 5 lakh crore and immense employment opportunities, he said. It was noted that Odisha has seen diversified industrial development in recent years with the grounding of projects in textile and apparel, chemical and petrochemicals, tourism and food processing sectors.

Principal secretary of Industries Department, Hemant Sharma, presented a roadmap for MIO 2020 which included outreach activities, industrial infrastructure development, and policy interventions.

