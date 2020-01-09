Left Menu
American Express Appoints Megha Chopra as General Manager and Vice President, Global Commercial Services India

NEW DELHI, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Express Banking Corporation (AEBC) India, today announced the appointment of Megha Chopra as General Manager and Vice President, Global Commercial Services (GCS) India. In this role, Megha will be responsible for leading the Company's Commercial Services Business, providing payment solutions to corporates throughout India.

With over 18 years of diverse experience across the Corporate and Commercial Banking segments, Megha comes with a deep understanding of financial services, digital solutions and the evolving business landscape shaping customer demand. She joins American Express from Citibank, where she led the transaction business for the northern region of India. Prior to this, Megha was with Standard Chartered Bank, where she was responsible for origination, structuring and syndication for large value, complex and structured financing solutions for large corporates in North and East.

Robert McClean, Executive Vice President, Global Commercial Services International, American Express said, "We are delighted that Megha is joining the team to lead the Global Commercial Services business in India. Megha's deep industry experience will be invaluable as we grow American Express' commercial payment offerings in India."

Through our Global Commercial Services division, American Express offers powerful backing and support that helps corporates of all sizes gain savings, control and efficiency. It provides a suite of payment products to manage a corporate's travel and entertainment expenses and everyday business spending.

Manoj Adlakha, senior VP and CEO, American Express Banking Corp India, said, "With close to two decades of experience in the financial industry, Megha has the leadership track record and the business understanding which are vital for our Global Commercial Services Business in India. On behalf of the entire India leadership team, I welcome Megha to the country executive team and look forward to working closely with her."

About American Express:

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.

