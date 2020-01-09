Mahindra Logistics opens distribution centre in northern India

Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL) on Thursday said it has launched a distribution centre for the pharmaceutical industry in the country's northern region, making a foray into first-of-its-kind temperature-controlled warehouse in the pharma sector. Through this facility, MLL will manage the warehousing and distribution for its client, in addition to their inbound and outbound multi-modal transportation across India.

"MLL, one of India's largest 3PL solution providers, recently launched a state-of-the-art distribution centre for the pharma industry in North India. With this launch, MLL forays into a first-of-its-kind temperature-controlled warehouse in the pharma sector," the company said in a statement. It said the warehouse is specially designed and equipped with the latest temperature-control mechanisms for efficient power consumption, customised storage, diverse material-handling equipment (MHE) and technological solutions, including 'Mycargo360', a transportation management system.

Rampraveen Swaminathan, chief executive officer of Mahindra Logistics, said, "We are delighted to open this facility and we are certain that this facility will align our clients' distribution network in North India and achieve their post-GST requirements." He added, "The facility is sustainable and energy efficient. Our integrated distribution solution combining warehousing, transportation and express movement will help our customers optimise their cost and on-time delivery."

MLL provides a range of services and solutions, including warehousing, distribution and cross-border logistics solutions for the pharma industry. With warehousing, transportation and freight forwarding operations spanning 15 million square feet and 75,000 vehicle placements per month, MLL has an extensive pan-India network and global connectivity, it said.

MLL is a portfolio company of Mahindra Partners, the USD 1-billion private equity division of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.