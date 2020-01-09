Left Menu
Development News Edition

FSSAI asks food operators to be aware of fake websites

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 18:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 18:44 IST
FSSAI asks food operators to be aware of fake websites

Food safety regulator FSSAI on Thursday appealed food business operators (FBOs) to be aware of fake websites being operated for providing registration and licensing services. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) also said it will not be responsible for loss or damage suffered by the FBO on account of deficiency of services by such websites.

FBOs can apply for licence or registration only through the FSSAI portal. "FSSAI appeals to public to exercise care and caution while applying for FSSAI licence and registration as food business operator. Only FSSAI's licensing portal should be used for registration/ license application," FSSAI Chief Executive Officer Pawan Agarwal said in a statement.

In case of need for any help, applicants may approach the regional offices of FSSAI or jurisdictional designated officer or food safety officer for guidance, details of which are available at www.fssai.gov.in, he added. FSSAI said it has come to its notice that a number of websites are operating with the domain name comprising the word 'FSSAI' along with suffix or affix 'registration', 'license', etc. Some of such websites also use the logo of FSSAI.

The regulator has not authorised any entity to register its website with the domain name comprising the word 'FSSAI' or to use its name and logo, or represent FSSAI as such, it said. In the event that any one intends to avail the services of any such online websites for registration or licence as food business operator, it is advisable that background check of such third party should be carried out with regard to authenticity or reliability of its services, it added.

FSSAI has also launched a Food Safety Mitra Scheme wherein Digital Mitras are being trained to assist FBOs for online filings related to licensing and registration, at nominal charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Jump in German industrial output tempered by export dip

German industrial output rose more than expected in November, registering its biggest monthly increase in a year and a half, though declining exports made for mixed signals on Europes largest economy. Industrial production jumped by 1.1 fro...

Rajnath Singh holds telephonic conversation with Japanese Defence Minister

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with the Minister of Defence of Japan Mr. Taro Kono today. The two Defence Ministers had discussions on enhancing the bilateral security cooperation under the framework of the ...

Two-day-old girl rescued from abandoned hospital quarter

A two-day-old girl has been rescued from an abandoned quarter of a hospital in Howrah districts Bagnan area, police said on Thursday. The incident happened around 9 pm on Wednesday when a local woman heard feeble cries of the newborn while...

Himachal Pradesh tourist destinations shiver at sub-zero temperatures

Most of the upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh, including tourist destinations Shimla, Kufri and Manali, witnessed sub-zero temperatures on Thursday, a day after widespread snowfall across the state, the Meteorological Department said. The l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020