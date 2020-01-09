CAG submits report on economic sector accounts to Rajasthan govt

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has submitted its report related to accounts of economic sector to the state government, an official statement said. The report will be tabled in the Rajasthan Assembly.

The report is about accounts and transactions of the departments related to economic sector of the state government during the financial year 2017-18. The CAG submits its report of state government accounts every year.

The audit is conducted by the Accountant General of the state under the direction of CAG, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

