Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street eyes record open as Middle East tensions fade

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 19:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 19:41 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street eyes record open as Middle East tensions fade
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

U.S. stocks were set to open at record levels on Thursday after the United States and Iran pulled back from new military action while firming optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal added to the upbeat mood. China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that Vice Premier Liu He will sign a Phase 1 trade deal in Washington next week, raising hopes that a prolonged tariff war between the two sides will come to a close.

After a wobbly start in the new year on fears of all-out conflict in the Middle East, nerves eased on Wednesday as Washington and Tehran looked to defuse the crisis after Iran's retaliatory attack following the killing of a top general. "While geopolitical risks can trigger bouts of short-term volatility, investors should not ignore the recent improvements in selected economic indicators and earnings," strategists at Eastspring Investments said in a client note.

"Should the nascent recovery in the global economy continue, further upside in global markets is still possible." After a better-than-expected private payrolls report on Wednesday, investors are awaiting Friday's jobs report as well as fourth-quarter reports. Big U.S. banks will kick off the quarterly earnings season next week.

Earnings for the S&P 500 companies are expected to drop 0.6% in their second consecutive decline, according to Refinitiv IBES data. At 8:47 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 113 points, or 0.39%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 11.5 points, or 0.35% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 53.5 points, or 0.6%.

Apple gained 1.3% after government data showed iPhone sales in China in December jumped more than 18% year on year. Meanwhile, Jefferies raised its price target on the stock by $65 to $350. Jefferies also upgraded Snap Inc to "buy" as it expects improving user growth in international markets. The company's shares rose 4%.

Alphabet, Facebook, and Twitter rose between 0.8% and 1.7% as Cowen Equity Research raised its price target on the stocks after the brokerage's survey of U.S. ad buyers showed upbeat spending in 2020. Starbucks Corp rose 1.7% after Barclays raised the stock to "overweight", while Advanced Micro Devices Inc gained 2.2% after Mizuho recommended "buy" on the stock, citing an improving server market in 2020.

Shares in Kohl's Corp slid 7.9% after the department store operator forecast full-year earnings at the bottom end of an already lowered target. J C Penney Co Inc dropped 2.5% after disappointing same-store sales numbers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Cyrus' strike hand Bagan 1-0 win over Indian Arrows

Daniel Cyrus first-half strike helped Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan beat Indian Arrows by a solitary goal in a Hero I-League match here on Thursday. Cyrus scored the only goal of the match in the 19th minute.Kibu Vicuna stuck to his winning fo...

New mass protests in France as pension dispute grinds

Paris, Jan 9 AFP Protestors poured into streets across France on Thursday in the latest mass demonstrations against a pensions overhaul that critics say would require millions of people to push back retirement. Unions are demanding the gove...

PIL in HC over Bihar govt's missive to schools on taking part

A missive by the Nitish Kumar government to schools across Bihar for ensuring participation of teachers and students in the proposed human chain next week has been challenged before the Patna High Court in two PILs claiming that it violates...

Wrongfully convicted Georgia man freed after 17 years

A Georgia man has been released from prison after spending more than a third of his life incarcerated for a crime he didnt commit. Kerry Robinson, 44, walked out of a South Georgia prison Wednesday after 17 years behind bars and hugged his ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020