Vikas Agnihotri named SB Investment Advisers' operating partner in India

SB Investment Advisers (UK) Ltd (SBIA) on Thursday named former Google executive Vikas Agnihotri as its first operating partner in India. "To continue its expansion in India and bolster portfolio companies, SBIA has announced the appointment of Vikas Agnihotri as its first operating partner to foster closer connections with the region's technology ecosystem and the SBIA's global network," a statement said.

Agnihotri joins the company from Google, where he had a stint of about a decade in various leadership roles. In his last role, he served as the interim Country Head and Managing Director of Indian operations. He is also on the board of Mobile Marketing Association, the Advertising Standards Council of India, and Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).

After launching the SoftBank Vision Fund I in 2017, SoftBank Vision Fund II was announced last year to continue the strategic investment in technology and innovation globally. In India, SoftBank Vision Fund I has already invested over USD 10 billion in technology companies, including Grofers, Lenskart, Delhivery, FirstCry, Oyo, Ola, Paytm, and PolicyBazaar.

SBIA had announced the opening of its India office in 2018 and hired Sumer Juneja to lead its India investing operations.

