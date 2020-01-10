Cumberland Extracts Hemp Facility Earns Rare USDA Organic Certification

Cumberland Extracts, Inc. is celebrating the company's 100% USDA Organic Certification, which extends to its farm, biomass and cutting-edge extraction facility. To obtain USDA Certification from farm to finished CBD product, the Cumberland Extracts team has implemented conservation practices and stringent procedural methods to uphold and exceed USDA Organic Guidelines, a step most emerging CBD companies have yet to take.

Cumberland's business model and level of accreditation are virtually unheard of within the hemp community. Locally grown USDAOC hemp is processed, distilled, and quality-tested at the company's 9,000-square-foot state-of-the-art USDAOC facility in Clarksville, Tennessee, and then sold as CBD crude, isolate, and distillate to wholesale and product creators for use in their CBD lines. Cumberland believes USDA Organic Certification in hemp growth, product transparency, tracking, and testing paves the way for more lab-verified and uniformly high-quality CBD oils in a rapidly growing industry.

Vice President Bradley Ray describes the enormous impact Cumberland's USDA Organic Certification has on bringing legitimacy to CBD companies and customers who incorporate Cumberland's wholesale CBD distillate, isolate and crude in their CBD product lines:

"We have the public in mind with this effort to achieve USDAOC status across the board. While large agencies look to create a regulatory framework to shape the broader hemp industry, our team is striving to apply more controls and regulations internally. These efforts can only move the CBD and industrial hemp markets forward into mainstream products and recognizable, established brands who require stable and consistent material."

About Cumberland Extracts, Inc.

Cumberland Extracts, Inc. was founded in 2019 with the mission of heightening the standards of quality, traceability, and scientific testing in the booming industrial hemp and CBD markets. Cumberland Extracts, Inc. is the brainchild of four local business owners who have combined decades of ethical business experience with their strong-held advocacy for and belief in the powerful health and environmental benefits of hemp.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by Cumberland and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Cumberland's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Cumberland Extracts, Inc.

Charles Harris

931-542-4660

charles@cumberlandextracts.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

Cumberland Extracts website

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.