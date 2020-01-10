Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Aussie, Kiwi shine as risk appetite returns; dollar firm

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 13:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 13:51 IST
FOREX-Aussie, Kiwi shine as risk appetite returns; dollar firm
Representative image

The Australian dollar and it's New Zealand counterpart led gains among major currencies on Friday as easing geopolitical tensions prompted investors to buy riskier currencies with relatively upbeat U.S. economic data this week also benefiting sentiment. The greenback held firm against a broad basket of its rivals and is on track to post its best week in two months as the prospect of war in the Middle East ebbed as the United States and Iran backed away from further confrontation.

"Risk sentiment is back on thanks to easing geopolitical tensions and hopes of an interim trade deal between China and the U.S. as early as next week," said Manuel Oliveri, a currency strategist at Credit Agricole in London. The Aussie gained a third of a percent to $0.68755 though strength was curbed on rising bets of an interest rate cut as early as February due to weeks of bushfires that have cast a shadow over the broader economy.

The Kiwi dollar also edged up 0.2% to $0.6622. On a weekly basis, though, the greenback has broadly outperformed in the G10 FX space thanks to strong data this week, with data showing a pick-up in the U.S. service sector, falling joblessness claims and solid private hiring.

The data has also put a floor under a recent shrinking of interest rate differentials between U.S. and European bonds, with spreads between U.S. Treasuries and equivalent German debt for 10-year maturities trading near 210 bps. "There's nothing fundamental to drive people out of the U.S. dollar at this stage," said National Australia Bank's head of FX strategy, Ray Attrill.

Against a basket of its rivals, the greenback gained 0.6%, its biggest weekly rise since early November. It held firm at 97.44 on Friday. Moves in other major currencies were modest on Friday, with traders focused on December job-market data due at 1330 GMT. The consensus forecast is for 164,000 extra jobs in December, following a bumper 266,000 added in November.

Another strong performer this week has been the Chinese yuan, which has climbed to a five-month high, despite the geopolitical turbulence, on growing optimism as the Jan. 15 date for signing the Sino-U.S. trade deal nears. It last traded at 6.9315 per dollar CNY=.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who announced last month that the Phase 1 trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15, said on Thursday the agreement could be signed "shortly thereafter".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Violence no solution, peace required for progress: Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday that peace is necessary for progress as it has been proven that violence has not solved any issues. He also disapproved of arson and damage to property and vehicles saying that if someone wants t...

Saina Nehwal crashes out of Malaysia Masters after losing to Carolina Marin

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Friday crashed out of Malaysia Masters after losing in the quarterfinals. The world number 11 lost against Spanish shuttler Carolina Marin 21-7, 21-7 in straight games. Marin had dominance in the whole game a...

Indian TV channels worried as revised regulations threaten business

HIGHLIGHTSIndias biggest television broadcasters are criticizing new regulations set to be imposed by the government.The regulator has ordered operators to offer more services under basic network capacity fee.Industry leaders have argued th...

Steel Ministry to host launch of Purvodaya-Accelerated Development of Eastern

Ministry of steel in partnership with CII and JPC is organizing the launch of Purvodaya-Accelerated Development of Eastern Region through an Integrated Steel hub, in line with Prime Ministers Vision for focused development of the Eastern St...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020