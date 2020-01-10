Indian-American businesswoman declares candidacy for San Ramon mayor race

An Indian-American business owner has announced her candidacy for the mayoral race of San Ramon city in the US state of California. Aparna Madireddi, who lives in San Ramon along with her husband and daughter, is the owner of Arvasoft Inc, a software consulting firm.

The race to replace outgoing Mayor Bill Clarkson has officially begun after she threw her hat in the ring, Danville SanRamon newspaper reported. Madireddi, a former City Council candidate, became the first resident to declare her candidacy for the November election.

"I stepped up to run for mayor because our city is at a critical point. We live in a different era where things are changing rapidly. Policies and ideas that may have worked in the past will not pass the litmus test today, when it comes to effective governance. I want San Ramon to be fiscally smart and sound for decades to come," she was quoted as saying in the report. "Forewarned is forearmed. If you can anticipate what is coming, you will be prepared to deal with it much more effectively. That is the only way that the current and future generations can continue to enjoy living here just as much as previous generations did," she said.

Madireddi, currently serving as the District II representative on Contra Costa County Census 2020 Committee and chair of the city's Open Space Advisory Committee, holds a master's degree in Geography and specialised in urban, rural and human geography, including land-use planning. "Through my long history of leadership experience in multiple civic and community endeavors at the local and county level, I have gained a clear understanding of the factors that will keep our community vibrant and thriving. I am confident that I am the right person to lead the thriving community of San Ramon," she added.

