Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher on tech support; jobs data underwhelms

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 19:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 19:40 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher on tech support; jobs data underwhelms

Wall Street was set to open slightly higher on Friday, aided by technology stocks, while slower-than-expected domestic job growth in December shaved off some early gains. A Labor Department report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 145,000 jobs last month, below the 164,000 job rise forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

However, the pace of hiring remained more than enough to keep the longest economic expansion in history on track despite a deepening downturn in a manufacturing sector stung by trade disputes. Friday's report also showed the jobless rate holding near a 50-year low of 3.5% and average hourly earnings rising 0.1% in the previous month.

"The numbers weren't too far from expectations, consistent with moderate jobs growth," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida. "We're seeing modest gains in wages and that was probably the big surprise after you got a downward revision to the average hourly earnings in both October and November. So no real pressure for the Fed to raise rates."

Signs that the United States and Iran will stand down on further military action, and firming hopes that an initial U.S.-China trade deal will be signed next week have helped U.S. stocks recover from a blip earlier this week caused by flaring tensions in the Middle East. Futures tracking Dow were up 26 points, or 0.09% at 9:01 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-minis were up 5.75 points, or 0.18% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 30.75 points, or 0.34%.

Technology stocks, the market leaders of the last decade, were on track for sharpest gains among the 11 main S&P sectors in the first full trading week of 2019. Apple Inc rose 0.4% in premarket trading after Credit Suisse became the latest brokerage to raise its price target on the stock, citing better-than-feared iPhone 11 cycle so far.

Apple suppliers Qorvo Inc and Skyworks Solutions Inc also gained more than 1.8% each after Mizuho upgraded both the stocks to "buy" on an improving 5G handset outlook. Facebook Inc was up 0.6% after a report Bernstein started coverage on the stock with an "outperform" rating.

Nvidia Corp rose 1.5% after Citigroup added the stock to its "catalyst watch" list. With the fourth-quarter earnings season set to begin in earnest next week, analysts expect profits for S&P 500 companies to drop 0.6% in their second consecutive quarterly decline, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka meets anti-CAA activists in Varanasi, says govt acting against Constitution

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday visited the prime ministers constituency to meet anti-CAA activists, continuing her campaign in Uttar Pradesh against the amended citizenship law and accusing the government of acting against ...

Iran denies missile downed Ukrainian plane

Irans civil aviation chief denied Friday that a missile downed a Ukrainian airliner which crashed killing all 176 onboard, dismissing claims of a catastrophic mistake by Tehrans air defenses. The declaration came as Tehran faced mounting i...

Sweden halts Iran Air flights between Stockholm and Tehran

Swedens Transport Agency said on Friday it had temporarily halted Iran Air flights between Sweden and Iran after the crash of a Ukrainian airliner near Tehran on Wednesday which killed all 176 people on board. The reason is the uncertainty ...

Guj Assembly passes resolution congratulating PM, Shah on CAA

The Gujarat Assembly on Friday passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for amending the Citizenship Act. The resolution, which was opposed by Congress MLAs, claimed that persecuted ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020