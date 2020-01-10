Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIP growth turns positive, expands by 1.8 pc in Nov

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 19:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 19:41 IST
IIP growth turns positive, expands by 1.8 pc in Nov

Having contracted for three months in a row, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) recorded a growth of 1.8 per cent in November mainly on account of improvement in the manufacturing sector, said government data on Friday. The IIP growth in November 2018 was 0.2 per cent.

According to the National Statistical Office (NSO) data, the growth in the manufacturing sector was 2.7 per cent as against a contraction of 0.7 per cent in the same month last year. Electricity generation turned negative (-) 5 per cent as against a growth of 5.1 per cent in November 2018.

Mining sector output decelerated to 1.7 per cent from 2.7 per cent in the year ago month. The IIP growth during April-November period of the current fiscal came in at 0.6 per cent, down from 5 per cent in the same period of 2018-19.

The data for the November month further revealed that production of capital goods, a barometer of investment, contracted by 8.6 per cent. This compares with a contraction of 4.1 per cent in November 2018. Also, there was a contraction of 3.5 per cent in the infrastructure and construction goods segment.

While consumer durable output was in the negative territory, the consumer non-durable segment or FMCG goods recorded a small growth of 2 per cent (against contraction of 0.3 per cent in November 2018). As per the NSO data, 13 out of the 23 industry groups in the manufacturing sector showed positive growth during November 2019 as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

Commenting on the data, Rumki Majumdar, Economist, Deloitte India said the latest IIP numbers came as a relief to the market and policy makers as the activity in the industry sector showed some traction. On a month-on-month basis, growth has been broad-based with capital and durable goods showing considerable improvement, Majumdar said, and added that relative to the previous year, growth in manufacturing has been impressive, although it could not build on the past month’s growth momentum.

Karan Mehrishi, Lead Economist at Acuité Ratings & Research, said, "Minor recovery in the IIP is a function of a favourable base effect, which will continue to benefit until the end of the financial year. On these lines, manufacturing, which was contracting continuously for the previous three months has received a fillip from the contraction in November 2018 (base year). Segments without such benefit are maintaining their negative outlook, baring consumer non-durables (use based).” The industry group 'manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials’ has shown the highest positive growth of 23.2 per cent followed by 12.9 per cent in ‘manufacture of basic metals’.

On the other hand, the industry group 'other manufacturing’ has shown the highest negative growth of (-) 13.5 per cent followed by (-) 12.6 per cent in ‘manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers’.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka meets anti-CAA activists in Varanasi, says govt acting against Constitution

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday visited the prime ministers constituency to meet anti-CAA activists, continuing her campaign in Uttar Pradesh against the amended citizenship law and accusing the government of acting against ...

Iran denies missile downed Ukrainian plane

Irans civil aviation chief denied Friday that a missile downed a Ukrainian airliner which crashed killing all 176 onboard, dismissing claims of a catastrophic mistake by Tehrans air defenses. The declaration came as Tehran faced mounting i...

Sweden halts Iran Air flights between Stockholm and Tehran

Swedens Transport Agency said on Friday it had temporarily halted Iran Air flights between Sweden and Iran after the crash of a Ukrainian airliner near Tehran on Wednesday which killed all 176 people on board. The reason is the uncertainty ...

Guj Assembly passes resolution congratulating PM, Shah on CAA

The Gujarat Assembly on Friday passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for amending the Citizenship Act. The resolution, which was opposed by Congress MLAs, claimed that persecuted ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020