Tata Steel's Netherlands subsidiary raises Eur 1.75 bn to refinance debt

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 21:35 IST
Tata Steel on Friday said its Netherlands subsidiary has executed agreements for the refinancing of its bank debt and has raised term-loan facilities of EUR 1.75 billion from 19 banks. Tata Steel Netherlands Holdings B V (TSNHBV), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Tata Steel Ltd, has raised the long-term fund.

"This represents a reduction of EUR 500 million versus the external debt outstanding in Tata Steel Europe as of March 2019, enabling the standalone European business to have a more robust balance sheet, while it is also putting in significant efforts at restructuring and improving its operating performance," the company said in a statement. The facilities have also been contracted at favourable terms and more efficient pricing, besides extending the maturity profile relative to the existing ones, it added.

"The new financing has more flexible terms and better pricing that will provide greater financial headroom to the business in the coming years," said Koushik Chatterjee, executive director and chief financial officer, Tata Steel. The Company was able to complete this financing despite all the volatility in the financial markets, demonstrating the strong confidence enjoyed by Tata Steel in the financial community, the official added.

Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 33 million tonnes per annum. It is one of the world's most geographically-diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world.

