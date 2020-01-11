Opple launches new line of products in India; eyes to increase presence

With an aim to increase its presence in India, Opple lighting has launched a new line of products in the domestic electronics market, a company statement said on Saturday. Opple is a Shanghai-based company that is rapidly emerging as a global leader in LED lighting. Established in 1996, the company now has a significant presence in over 50 countries including India and a team of 6,000 employees.

The company wants to increase its presence in India, and with this aim, a new range of products have been launched. Opple has also increased its sales target by 20 percent in 2020, the company said. "The EcoMax COB Spotlight comprises an innovative lens for a clean beam, the V7 LED bulb has a wide beam angle greater than 180 degrees, the US Spot Utility is a flicker-free clean beam and the 'HPB E-1' has a high lumen output of 100lm/w and is flicker-free," the company said.

Besides, other line of products launched include the 'Smart Bulb' which has dimmable, tunable and CCT change options, a 2W spot bulb, an emergency bulb with 500 battery charging cycles with a lifetime of 15000 hours, linear office utility for offices, shopping centers, conference halls, airports, and lobbies, etc.

