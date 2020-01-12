Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cargo volume at 12 major ports marginally up at 524 MT in April-December

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 10:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 10:41 IST
Cargo volume at 12 major ports marginally up at 524 MT in April-December
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

The country's 12 major ports recorded a marginal 0.98 percent growth in cargo volumes at 524.02 million tonnes (MT) during the April-December period this year, according to the Indian Ports Association (IPA). The ports had handled 518.93 MT of cargo during the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

India has 12 major ports -- Deendayal (erstwhile Kandla), Mumbai, JNPT, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Kamarajar (earlier Ennore), V.O. Chidambaranar, Visakhapatnam, Paradip, and Kolkata (including Haldia). While the handling of iron ore saw a 32.01 percent jump to 39.36 MT during the period, thermal coal shipments declined by 17.08 percent to 65.97 MT, the IPA data showed.

The 12 ports had handled 29.82 MT of iron ore and 79.55 MT of coal during the April-December period of the previous fiscal. Handling of coking and other coal rose by 1.51 percent to 42.39 MT during the nine months as compared to 41.76 MT in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Finished fertilizer volumes jumped 20.17 percent but raw fertilizer volumes remained stagnant during the period. Containers recorded a growth of 2.71 percent in terms of TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units).

According to the figures, the Deendayal port handled the highest traffic volume at 92.41 MT during the April-December period, followed by Paradip at 83.61 MT, Visakhapatnam at 53.53 MT, JNPT at 50.72 MT, Kolkata (including Haldia) at 47.09 MT, and Mumbai at 46.16 MT. Chennai port handled 35.83 MT of cargo, while New Mangalore handled 27.60 MT.

The volume of seaborne cargo is essentially in the nature of derived demand and is mainly shaped by the levels and changes in both global and domestic activity. These major ports handle about 60 percent of the country's total cargo traffic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Thousands join Thai anti-government run, while rival camp pushes back

Thousands of Thais joined a run in the capital on Sunday in what appeared to be the biggest show of dissent against the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, although he also drew a big show of support at a rival event. Police est...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Refiled to add time in headline and paragraph 1. Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Conne...

Protests against CAA, PM Modi's visit continue in Kolkata

Students, mostly affiliated to the Congress and the Left parties, continued protests here for the second consecutive day on Sunday against the amended citizenship act, despite PM Narendra Modis assurance that the new law would not harm the ...

Chinese media blame 'dirty tactics' for Tsai's Taiwan poll win

Chinese state media have accused Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen of dirty tactics and cheating after she was re-elected with a landslide victory in a stunning rebuke of Beijings campaign to isolate the self-ruled island. Tsai, who has pitched...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020