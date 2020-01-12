Left Menu
Development News Edition

Auto industry seeks bold fiscal measures in the Budget to revive growth

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 12:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 12:37 IST
Auto industry seeks bold fiscal measures in the Budget to revive growth
(Representative Image)

In the middle of a prolonged slowdown, the automobile industry has asked the government to take bold fiscal measures to revive the sector that has reported its worst-ever sales decline in two decades during 2019, industry sources said. In the upcoming Union Budget, the auto industry has sought measures, such as reduction in GST rates on vehicles and abolition of duty on import of lithium-ion battery cells, to encourage electric mobility.

The industry, which has been facing a downturn for almost a year now, has also sought an incentive-based scrappage policy and an increase in re-registration charges of vehicles to discourage use of old vehicles. Sources said that the introduction of BS-VI emission norms is a positive step to reduce emissions significantly but the initiative would lead to an 8-10 percent increase in vehicle cost, leading to enhanced GST collections for government.

"However, this extra cost would lead to a fall in demand. As a win-win situation, we are requesting the government to consider reducing GST on BS-VI vehicles to 18 percent from the current 28 percent from April onwards," an industry source said. The decision-making power for GST reduction lies with the GST Council and not related to the Budget directly but this is an important element for demand revival, he added.

The auto industry is also scrapping duty on import of lithium-ion battery cells so that battery packs can be manufactured locally and progressively cell manufacturing can also be established in the country. It would also help in reducing cost of electric vehicles and aid in accelerating adoption of green mobility in the country, another source said.

He added that a formal incentive-based scrappage policy with monetary support from the government as well as manufacturers is required to take old vehicles off the roads and generate demand for new vehicles. "Incentive in the form of 50 per cent tax rebate in GST, road tax and registration charges is proposed," the source noted.

The industry has also sought adequate Budget allocation for the Ministry of Urban Development to support state transport undertakings in procuring buses. "Robust public transportation will reduce the number of vehicles on the road, thereby will reduce pollution and hence positively impact climate change. This would also lead to reviving demand for commercial vehicles which is very much needed in the current economic scenario," the source said.

Besides, the industry has asked increase in depreciation rate on passenger vehicle and two-wheelers to 25 percent to have depreciation aligned to real useful life of the vehicle. Similarly, it has asked the government to permanently withdraw the proposed hike in the vehicle registration fee as a higher fee would further impact the demand negatively.

"Besides, we are seeking income tax benefits on the interesting part of vehicle loan to be provided to individuals purchasing green vehicles," the source noted. The automobile industry recorded its worst-ever sales decline in two decades in 2019, with an unprecedented slowdown hampering vehicle offtake across segments.

According to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) last week, all vehicle segments reported de-growth last year as low consumer sentiments, weak rural demand and economic slowdown took toll on demand. Overall wholesale of vehicles during the year across categories, including passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, saw a decline of 13.77 percent in 2019 at 2,30,73,438 units as against 2,67,58,787 units in 2018.

This is the worst fall in sales since the industry body started recording monthly and yearly sales data in 1997. The previous lowest was recorded in 2007 when overall sales had declined by 1.44 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Ravens' Yanda accuses Titans' Simmons of spitting in face

After Saturdays 28-12 upset loss to Tennessee in the AFC divisional playoffs, Baltimore Ravens veteran offensive lineman Marshal Yanda accused Titans rookie defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons of spitting in his face. Yanda, a 13-year veteran...

WRAPUP 3-Protests pile pressure on Iran after admission of plane strike

Iranian protesters and newspapers piled pressure on the countrys leadership and riot police stepped up their presence in Tehran on Sunday after Irans military admitted that it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner.Riot police fired ...

Taiwan leader meets top US official after her election win

Taipei, Jan 12 AP Fresh from a landslide reelection victory, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen met with the de facto US ambassador to Taipei, as China warned that countries should stick with recognising communist-ruled Beijing as the rightful g...

Brady: Negotiations 'not my concern at this point'

New England Patriots Tom Brady said Saturday that he has yet to focus on his impending free agency, and that there have not been significant discussions with the team about his contract situation. The contract things, a week after the seaso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020