Republic Day: No flight ops for nearly 2 hours at Delhi airport on Jan 18, 20-24, 26

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 19:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 18:49 IST
No flight operations will take place for around an-hour-and-45-minutes at the Delhi International Airport on seven days -- January 18, 20-24 and 26 -- due to the Republic Day celebrations, said an official document on Sunday.

According to a notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Sunday, "no landing and take-off" would be "permitted" at Delhi International Airport between 10.35 am and 12.15 pm on January 18, 20-24 and 26, due to "Republic Day Celebrations".

Due to closure of airspace over Delhi on these days, flight operations of all airlines are likely to be impacted.

