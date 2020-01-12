Left Menu
Traders to protest against Amazon chief Bezos' India visit

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 12-01-2020 20:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 20:25 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Traders across the country will on January 15 stage protest against Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who will be visiting India this week, CAIT said on Sunday. The traders' body alleged that his visit was to build a "false narrative" that e-commerce major is empowering small traders through its portal.

Bezos is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and officials, besides industry leaders, according to sources. Confederation Of All India Traders (CAIT) has been claiming that Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart offer deep discounts and engage in unfair business practices.

In a statement, CAIT described Amazon and Flipkart as "habitual offenders" of policy and law, claiming that they were destroying the e-commerce and retail trade ecosystem of India through predatory pricing, deep discounting, exclusivity and preferential seller system. The traders' body has also sought an audience with the Prime Minister, prior to his meeting with Bezos, to apprise him about the "sinister game and evil design of Amazon business game which has already destroyed the business of lakhs of small traders in the country".

The traders across the country will observe January 15 as National Protest Day, under which Bezos visit will be strongly opposed by gathering of traders by holding Halla Bol Rally and Sit-In in different cities of all states of the country," CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said.

