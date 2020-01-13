Business schedule for Monday, Jan 13
DELHI: * Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at road safety stakeholders' meet (0930 hrs)
* Odisha Principal Secretary Sanjeev Chopra to address media (1600 hrs) * Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Secretary General Vladimir Norov to address Ficci (1730 hrs)
* Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at book release event (1830 hrs)
MUMBAI: * No major events.
