Left Menu
Development News Edition

GPX India Builds India s first Data Center Interconnect Network Leveraging Nokia s DCI Solution

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 10:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 10:51 IST
GPX India Builds India s first Data Center Interconnect Network Leveraging Nokia s DCI Solution
Image Credit: PR Newswire

GPX India, a global technology leader providing next-generation, carrier neutral data center services, announced that it has deployed India's first Data Center Interconnect (DCI) together with Nokia, implemented by a licensed service provider, to connect its two data centers in Mumbai. This will ensure a reliable and high-speed up to 10 Tbps connectivity between the two data centers. The solution offers cost efficiency while enhancing simplicity.

India is recording an unprecedented increase in data consumption in all segments. On the one hand growing consumption of video streaming and video content on various over-the-top applications is driving growth from subscribers. Hotstar had over 25 million* simultaneous viewers for cricket world cup, highest ever viewership globally. As per Nokia's Mobile Broadband Index report 2019, the average data usage in India is over 10 GB per smartphone which is amongst the highest in the world.

On the other hand, enterprises are leveraging new technologies like IoT, AI and cloud. All these trends are resulting in deployment of more servers and storage devices at data centers (DC), increasing demand for data center space for expansion and high speed dedicated connectivity between these multiple data centers, something which exists in countries like Singapore, Hong Kong and US. GPX is investing in data center infrastructure and has recently established its second data center in Andheri East area of Mumbai to support its customers across Carriers, Content, Cloud (3C) and enterprises.

To interconnect the two data centers, GPX India has now deployed Nokia's 1830 Photonic Service Switch that provides robust and scalable interconnect between the two data centers.

Nokia's solution can support 1 G, 10 G and 100 G bandwidths and can scale up to 200 G and 600 G in the future to support the growing demand. The solution also has three divergent fiber path protection which offers smooth change-over to another pair in a few milliseconds in case of a fiber cut, without any service disruption for the customer. Additionally, two parallel networks have been deployed to provide redundancy in rare case of failure of equipment.

Manoj Paul, Managing Director, GPX India said ,"GPX has many firsts to its name and the Nokia DWDM solution-based DCI network which can support multiple 10 Tbps, is yet another added to the list. Apart from its built-in fiber and equipment level redundancy, being a point-to-point network using single run fiber without joints and built solely for the purpose of connecting the DCs makes it more reliable, secure and affordable. This model of data center interconnectivity, first in India, will enable DCs to grow and provide a campus type environment enable customers to expand between various DC sites in close proximity without any hassles,"

Vinish Bawa, Head of Emerging Business, Nokia India, said: "We are excited to partner with GPX India in providing a world-class experience to their customers. Our DCI solution will allow GPX India to cost-efficiently scale while ensuring reliability and business continuity in the network. This is an important deployment for us as it is the first DCI project for Nokia in the country. We look forward to having a long-term and fulfilling partnership with GPX India."

*media report: NDTV Gadget

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

HC seeks response of police, WhatsApp, Google on plea to preserve data of JNU violence

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the city police, Delhi government, WhatsApp Inc, Google Inc and Apple Inc on a plea of three JNU professors to preserve data, CCTV footage and other evidence relating to the January 5 violen...

UBS Mumbai soars high in placement 2019

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Jan 13 ANIDigpu Universal Business School UBS, Mumbai, concluded yet another splendid placement season for the post-graduation batch of 2019 with record highest package of INR 20.5 lakh per annum. The institute set...

JD Institute OF Fashion Technology South Call for Admissions 2020-21

BANGALORE, Jan. 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- JD Institute of Fashion Technology, the premiere art and design Institute announces commencement of its admissions of all its South Campuses for the academic year 2020-21. The Institute invites admiss...

Badminton world number one Momota hurt, driver killed in Malaysia crash

Badminton world number one Kento Momota was injured and his driver was killed in a crash near Kuala Lumpur on Monday just hours after he won the Malaysia Masters. Police said the Japanese star, 25, suffered a broken nose and cuts to his fac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020