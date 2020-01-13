Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pawar meets Thakur to discuss revival of scam-hit PMC Bank

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 12:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 12:52 IST
Pawar meets Thakur to discuss revival of scam-hit PMC Bank
File photo Image Credit: ANI

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday met Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur to discuss possibilities of the revival of the troubled Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank. After the meeting in Delhi, the Rajya Sabha member termed the discussion as "constructive".

The PMC Bank has been put under restrictions by the RBI, after a multi-crore scam came to the light following which the deposit withdrawal was initially capped at Rs 1,000, causing panic and distress among depositors. The withdrawal limit was increased gradually to Rs 50,000.

"Had a meeting with the Union Minister of State for Finance, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur (@ianuragthakur) in New Delhi to raise the issue of revival of PMC Bank. We had a constructive exchange of views on the topic," Pawar tweeted. The fraud at PMC Bank came to light in September last year after the Reserve Bank of India discovered that the bank had allegedly created fictitious accounts to hide over Rs 6,700 crore in loans extended to the almost-bankrupt Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL).

According to RBI, the PMC bank masked 44 problematic loan accounts, including HDIL loan accounts, by tampering with its core banking system, and the accounts were accessible only to limited staff members. Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and the Enforcement Directorate have registered offenses in the case.

The EOW last month submitted a 32,000-page charge sheet against five persons in the multi-crore PMC Bank scam. The charge sheet has named former managing director of the bank Joy Thomas, former chairman Waryam Singh, former director of the bank Surjit Singh Arora, along with HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan.

The charge sheet includes the forensic audit report of PMC bank and documents of properties purchased by the accused bank officials with kickbacks received by them for giving undue favor to HDIL and the Wadhawans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

After NSE, BSE to introduce cross-margining facility from Wednesday

Leading stock exchange BSE has said it will introduce a cross-margining facility to offset positions in correlated equity indices from Wednesday, a move that will increase liquidity and trading volumes in the stock market. Cross-margining a...

Priyanka Gandhi extends wishes to people on Lohri

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday extended her wishes to people on the occasion of Lohri.India has a unique culture, farmers thank the nature by celebrating and beating drums after harvesting Kharif corps, wishing a...

Video: Iran police shoot at those protesting plane shootdown

Iranian police and security forces fired both live ammunition and tear gas to disperse demonstrators protesting against the Islamic Republics initial denial that it shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, online videos purported to show Monday. Th...

Both Dhawan and Rahul can play, I might bat lower down, indicates skipper Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli on Monday hinted at dropping himself down the batting order to accommodate both Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul in the playing XI against Australia in the first ODI here. With vice-captain Rohit Sharma an automatic pic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020