Infosys inks pact with GEFCO to support digital transformation

IT major Infosys has partnered with automotive transport and logistics provider GEFCO to support its digital transformation over the next five years. As a key business and technology partner of GEFCO, Infosys said in a statement on Monday that the IT company would help transform the groups next-generation business application management services.

Building upon the foundation of these services, Infosys would also leverage its Live Enterprise Suite to help GEFCO evolve into a Digital Native organisation, the Bengaluru- headquartered company said. "This will enable new supply chain capabilities to extract and process information in real-time and generate purposeful insights with very low latency to help GEFCO respond intelligently and effectively across the value chain," the statement added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.