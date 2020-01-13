Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cos likely to extensively use AI to deal with cyberattacks, says study

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 17:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 17:24 IST
Cos likely to extensively use AI to deal with cyberattacks, says study
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) will be powering the 'cyberwar rooms' in organizations to help them protect from increasing cyberattacks, as well as detect, predict and respond to the same, a PwC India and Data Security Council of India (DSCI) study said. The study titled 'Cyber Security India Market: What lies beneath' also notes that the regulatory landscape for privacy and data protection is expected to reach a tipping point in 2020, forcing Indian organizations to comply with not only global regulations but also with the proposed law on personal data protection, the Aadhaar Act.

"On the flip side, cyber attackers too would be weaponizing AI/ML to initiate attacks with record speeds and precision," it said, adding that businesses are expected to adopt tools and solutions embedded with AI/ML capabilities to keep threats and attacks at bay. As per the study, almost all organizations will increase their expenditure on upgrading their security in their cloud environments because of the uniqueness of the threat actors on these systems.

"Organisations will be concerned to protect their cloud-based infrastructure and invest in people, processes, and technology to fortify the layers of cloud-based networks, including insider threats," said the joint study. Further, there will be an increased focus on adopting security operation centers to strengthen breach response capabilities, and organizations will leverage emerging tools and technologies with built-in AI/ML capabilities and regularly practice and refine their breach response plans.

As per the study, organizations will begin to recognize the fact that most of the breaches today start at the endpoint, allowing threat actors to sneak into the company networks. The number of endpoints (including mobile devices) continues to rise and so does the business data being processed/stored in them.

While threats like mobile malware seem to have a low direct impact on businesses, "we do see an increase in the number of data breaches related to mobile device use and misuse", it added. Every device used to access company systems is yet another endpoint for the organization to secure.

Organizations need to be careful and avoid deploying tools and solutions to solve an immediate problem or a single case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

SC allows ED to take into custody Amrapali Group directors including CMD Anil Sharma for interrogation in PMLA case.

SC allows ED to take into custody Amrapali Group directors including CMD Anil Sharma for interrogation in PMLA case....

ED tells SC it has prima facie found that JP Morgan has transacted in violation of FEMA norms and a complaint has been lodged.

ED tells SC it has prima facie found that JP Morgan has transacted in violation of FEMA norms and a complaint has been lodged....

Zimbabwe finance minister sticks to 3% growth forecast despite poor rains

Zimbabwes finance minister maintained on Monday that the countrys economy would grow 3 this year despite poor rains that have hurt some crops and persistent power cuts that have hit mines and industry. The southern African nation is experie...

EXCLUSIVE-"Grieving nations" to discuss legal action against Iran over downed airliner - Ukraine

Five nations whose citizens died when an airliner was shot down by Iran last week will meet in London on Thursday to discuss possible legal action, Ukraines foreign minister told Reuters.Speaking at the sidelines of an official visit to Sin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020