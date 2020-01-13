The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Sets the Stage for Timeless Platinum Jewelry

Statement Necklaces were a prominent trend on the Red Carpet

Awards show season has officially arrived with the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Platinum jewelry, the naturally white setting that truly enhances the brilliance of diamonds and colored gemstones, perfectly complemented the stunning array of couture gowns worn by the world’s most famous celebrities on the red carpet tonight.

According to celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger, “The most brilliant stars wore the most brilliant statement necklaces set in platinum tonight. Whether it was Jennifer Aniston’s 1950’s style with 2 rows of diamonds or Zoey Deutch’s dramatic sapphire pendant, platinum necklaces add sparkle, glamour and timeless sophistication.”

Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading red carpet jewelry brands such as Cartier, Harry Winston, Tiffany & Co., and Fred Leighton chose to style A-list celebrities in naturally white platinum.

Rare and precious, platinum jewelry is truly a perennial red-carpet favorite. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create master pieces because of its versatility, and because it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone. Platinum is one of the rarest metals & always stand out making a distinctive style statement. Celebrities worldwide have been donning exquisite platinum designs for star-studded events, red carpet and other appearances to capture their most glamorous and memorable moments.

The following stars selected platinum jewelry to celebrate their achievements:

Jennifer Aniston in Platinum by Fred Leighton • 1950’s diamond double swag necklace set in platinum, by Cartier

• Art Deco ring with a pear shaped diamond set in platinum, by Cartier • 1920’s ring with a marquise diamond, set in platinum

Charlize Theron in Platinum by Tiffany & Co.

• Necklace with an emerald (over 10 carats), sapphires (over 21 carats), and diamonds (over 25 carats), set in platinum (priced at $885,000) • Ring with diamonds (over 6 carats), set in platinum (priced at $900,000)

• Ring with a diamond (over 11 carats), set in platinum • Ring with a tsavorite (over 7 carats), set in platinum (priced at $110,000)

• Solitaire diamond earrings, set in platinum (priced at $1,400) • Diamond stud earrings, set in platinum (priced at $4,130)

• Fleur de Lis key bar earrings with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $900)

Zoey Deutch in Harry Winston Set in Platinum Wearing more than 110 Carats of Harry Winston Diamonds and Sapphires, set in Platinum

• A sapphire cabochon Pendant Necklace (58.69 carats) with diamonds (22.93 carats), set in platinum • Sapphire and diamond Flower earrings (23.02 carats), set in platinum

• Winston cluster sapphire and diamond ring (4.68 carats), set in platinum • Crossover sapphire and diamond ring (2.46 carats), set in platinum

Jennifer Lopez in Harry Winston Set in Platinum

• Vintage 1959 diamond bracelet (57.30 carats), set in platinum

Reese Witherspoon in Platinum by Tiffany & Co. • Ring with a pear shaped diamond (over 4 carats) and diamonds (over 2 carats), set in platinum (priced at $365,000)

Brad Pitt in Platinum by Fred Leighton

• 1920’s cufflinks with diamonds and white enamel, set in platinum by Cartier

Billy Porter in Platinum by Tiffany & Co. • Pendant with a pear shaped diamond (over 11 carats) and diamonds (over 31 total carats), set in platinum

• Enchant® dragonfly brooch with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $46,500) • Victoria® alternating bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $40,000)

• Essential Band ring, 4 mm wide set in platinum (priced at $1,825)

Sienna Miller in Forevermark Set in Platinum • Forevermark by Premier Gem Exceptional fancy yellow cushion diamond ring (10.73 carats), set in platinum

• Forevermark by Premier Gem Exceptional pear diamond ring (5.04 carats), set in platinum

Jodie Comer in Platinum by Tiffany & Co. • Victoria® line bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $55,000)

• Victoria® line bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $15,500)

Ana de Armas in Platinum by Tiffany & Co. • Necklace with sapphires (over 101 total carats) and diamonds (over 6 total carats), set in platinum (priced at $815,000)

• Earrings with diamonds (over 24 total carats), set in platinum • Earrings with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $17,300)

• Ring with tanzanite (over 18 carats) and diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $35,000)

Gillian Anderson in Platinum by Tiffany & Co. • Victoria® mixed cluster drop earrings with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $40,000)

• Circlet necklace with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $165,000)

Ansel Elgort in Platinum by Tiffany & Co. • Ring with an esteemed Sri Lankan sapphire (over 9 carats) and diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $160,000)

• Enchant® butterfly brooch with sapphires and diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $49,000)

Helen Mirren in Harry Winston Set in Platinum Wearing more than $4 million worth of Harry Winston Diamonds, set in Platinum

• Cascading diamond drop necklace (73.55 carats), set in platinum • Winston cluster diamond ring (29.88 carats), set in platinum

Rachel Weisz in Harry Winston Set in Platinum

Wearing Harry Winston’s New Fifth Avenue Crossover Diamond Necklace, featuring 211 Diamonds, weighing a total of 75.64 carat, set in Platinum • Fancy shape and baguette cut diamond necklace (75.64-carats), set in platinum

Joey King in Harry Winston Set in Platinum

• Sparkling cluster diamond drop earrings (4.34 carats), set in platinum • Voila round brilliant diamond band ring (0.74 carats), set in platinum

• Channel set diamond band ring (1.29 carats), set in platinum • Princess-cut diamond band ring (2.49 carats), set in platinum

• Round brilliant and baguette diamond band ring (2.1 carats), set in platinum

Lucy Boynton in Harry Winston Set in Platinum • Lotus cluster diamond ring (0.92 carats), set in platinum

• Loop diamond ring (1.09 carats), set in platinum • Lily cluster diamond ring (0.18 carats), set in platinum

Rooney Mara in Platinum by Fred Leighton

• Antique twin ring with an old European cut diamond, set in platinum

Annabelle Wallis in Platinum by Cartier • Earrings with diamonds, set in platinum

• Necklace with diamonds, set in platinum

Glenn Close in Platinum by Cartier • Earrings with diamonds and sapphires, set in platinum

About Platinum Jewelry

Platinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.

Image 1: Priyanka Chopra in Platinum Jewellery

Image 2: Jennifer Aniston in Platinum by Fred Leighton

