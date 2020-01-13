Singapore diplomat visits Sri City to boost ties Chennai, Jan 13 (PTI): Singapore Consul-General to Chennai Pong Kok Tian on Monday visited Sri City special economic zone with an aim to strengthen ties between the two countries. Tian accompanied by Vice-Consul Ivan Tan arrived at the business centre near here and held a brief interaction with officials of Sri City, including its managing director Ravindra Sannareddy.

Following his visit, the diplomat was informed about the available investment options in different sectors, financial incentives offered by the state and central governments to set up office in Sri City. "It has been a pleasure of visiting Sri City and observing the impressive development that has come up over the last 10 years", Tian said in a press release.

The Consul-General went around the industrial park and had a glimpse of the production facility of Singapore-based company Vital Paper, among others. "The visit (of Consul General) assumes significance at the backdrop of Singapore emerging as largest source of foreign direct investments into India and also growing business links between the two countries", Sannareddy said.

"We are confident his visit will facilitate some more business investments from Singapore", he added..

