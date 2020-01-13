Aircraft suffers 'snag' ahead of landing in Chennai Chennai, Jan 13 (PTI): An aeroplane with about 140 passengers onboard suffered a 'minor technical issue' ahead of landing here on Monday, however, all the flyers were safely evacuated after the plane landed, authorities said. The SpiceJet plane operating in the Varanasi-Chennai sector developed the technical snag, yet it made a normal touchdown, a spokesperson of the airlines said. The passengers were de-planed safely as in normal course, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet, in a notification, asked the passengers to check the status of their flight ahead of departure on Tuesday, following bad weather. "We are expecting bad weather (poor visibility) at Srinagar, Chennai, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Bagdogra, Varanasi, Patna and Dhaka on January 14," SpiceJet said in their official twitter account.

"All departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. The passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status, it said..

