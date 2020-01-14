Chinese banks providing financing for Mexican refinery -ambassador

Chinese banks are providing $600 million in financing for the construction of a new oil refinery at the Mexican port of Dos Bocas in the southeastern state of Tabasco, China's ambassador to Mexico said on Monday.

The refinery at Dos Bocas is one of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship infrastructure projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.