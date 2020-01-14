Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone bond yields hover near 2-week highs, supply, trade hopes dominate

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 13:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 13:35 IST
Euro zone bond yields hover near 2-week highs, supply, trade hopes dominate
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Benchmark 10-year government bond yields in the euro area hovered near their highest levels in almost two weeks on Tuesday, as the imminent signing of a U.S.-China trade deal and a fresh wave of bond supply dented the appeal of fixed income. With the world's two biggest economies a day away from signing a Phase 1 trade agreement, signs of goodwill from both sides bolstered sentiment in world markets.

The U.S. Treasury said on Monday that China should longer be designated as a currency manipulator. "For now it's risk-on and consistent with that there was a broad-based sell-off in fixed income yesterday," said Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid.

Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was steady around -0.19%, its highest level in almost two weeks, having risen 4 basis points on Monday. French and Dutch 10-year bond yields traded close to highs hit on Monday.

Analysts said a second straight week of hefty new supply in the currency bloc should add to upward pressure on bond yields. Italy is scheduled to sell three, seven and 20-year government bonds later in the day, while Spain is expected to launch the sale of a new 10-year bond via a syndicate of banks as early as this session.

On Monday, Spain mandated banks for a new bond deal in a sign that it would be launched soon. The Dutch meanwhile is expected to tap an existing Green bond for an estimated 1.3 billion euros.

"Rising yields could also lead to more supply hitting the market imminently as treasuries front-load (issuance) to secure more favorable rates," analysts at Mizuho said in a note.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

India asks Pakistan to return its rake used in Samjhauta Express

India has asked Pakistan to return the Samjhauta Express rake lying at Wagah for the past five months, following the suspension of train services due to tense relations between the two countries after nullification of Article 370 in Jammu a...

Driving out infiltrators but giving shelters to those seeking

Driving out infiltrators but giving shelters to those seekingrefuge has been age-old tradition of India, this is whatNarendra Modi government is trying to do,says Yogi AdityanathPTI NACSNS SNS...

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong pledges $1.3 bln in economic relief amid unrest

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday pledged HK10 billion 1.3 billion in relief measures to prop up the economy as it grapples with months of anti-government protests that have hurt business confidence in the global financial hub.Hong Kon...

UPDATE 1-Britain bans using credit cards to gamble

Britains 24 million adult gamblers will not be able to use credit cards to make bets under a new rule designed to prevent consumers from building up too much debt, sending shares in betting companies sharply lower.The Gambling Commission sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020