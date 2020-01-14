Divine Solitaires launches online platform

Jewellery firm Divine Solitaires on Tuesday launched an e-commerce platform for selling its range of solitaire jewellery and diamonds. The products will be priced in the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 80 lakh and will be delivered to about 27,000 city pin codes across the country, the company said in a statement.

Divine Solitaries founder and Managing Director Jignesh Mehta said solitaire shopping has been made hassle-free with the launch of the platform. Buyers will able to choose solitaires right from 0.10 carat to 2.99 carat in different shapes and colour range, he added.

The company, established in 2006, has presence in 160 stores across 82 cities in India and has also reached out to consumers in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Nepal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.