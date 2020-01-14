DealerSocket sets up centre of excellence in Bengaluru, to hire 200 people by year-end

US-based automotive software provider DealerSocket on Tuesday said it has set up a centre of excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru and plans to hire about 200 professionals for the unit by the end of the current year. The company, which has operations in the US, Canada and Australia, offers a suite of solutions to help dealers sell and service vehicles more profitably while improving their customers' experience.

It works with about 8,000 dealers, offering them advanced customer relationship management (CRM), vehicle inventory management, analytics reporting and other solutions. "India has a large pool of talented and skilled workforce that can support our expansion. We have hired about 35 professionals and are looking to take this to 200 by the end of this year across all roles including data scientists and developers," DealerSocket President and CEO Sejal Chokshi Pietrzak told PTI.

She added that the Bengaluru team will work collaboratively with other teams to launch new capabilities, important enhancements, and valuable innovations for its customers. DealerSocket has named Tarun Jain as managing director who will be responsible for establishing and leading DealerSocket's CoE in Bengaluru. The company, however, is not looking at setting up sales operations in India yet.

